Ritocoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $77,049.58 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $77,049.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00032212 BTC.
About Ritocoin
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,710,337,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,698,008,770 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.
Buying and Selling Ritocoin
