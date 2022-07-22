ROAD (ROAD) Market Cap Reaches $43,300.25

ROAD (ROAD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $43,300.25 and $18,104.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io.

ROAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

