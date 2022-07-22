Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Robert Half International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. 10,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,222. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.26. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

