Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.