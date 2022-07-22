Robert W. Baird Analysts Give McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) a $285.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $253.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.10. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

