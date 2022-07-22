Robert W. Baird Downgrades VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Neutral

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,306.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at $18,367,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 337.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,342,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,301,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

