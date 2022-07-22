Robert W. Baird Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $40.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.77.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

