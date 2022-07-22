Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Given New 1,660.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,860.00 to 1,660.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rockwool A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,570.00 to 2,485.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwool A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWAF opened at $378.59 on Thursday. Rockwool A/S has a 52 week low of $378.59 and a 52 week high of $378.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.59.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

