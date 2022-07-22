Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at BTIG Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $263.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

