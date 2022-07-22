Rope Trading 44.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days ($ROPE)

Rope ($ROPE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Rope has a total market cap of $39,449.43 and approximately $35.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00006179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032407 BTC.
About Rope
Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rope’s official website is rope.lol.
Buying and Selling Rope
