Rope Trading 44.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days ($ROPE)

Rope ($ROPE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Rope has a total market cap of $39,449.43 and approximately $35.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00006179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032407 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rope’s official website is rope.lol.

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

