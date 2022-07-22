Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.46-$13.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.42-$3.46 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $488.51.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ROP opened at $412.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $297,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $367,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

