Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.46-$13.62 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.42-$3.46 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $414.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,834. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.51.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.