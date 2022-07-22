Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.46-$13.62 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,834. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $488.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $216,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.



