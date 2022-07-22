Royal Bank of Canada Increases Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 230

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 230 ($2.75) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($2.75) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.18).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 220 ($2.63) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.30 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265.60 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 187.90.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

