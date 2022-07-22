Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

