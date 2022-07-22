Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 360 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 632 ($7.56) to GBX 360 ($4.30) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RMG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.87) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.44) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 426.88 ($5.10).

Royal Mail Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 291.90 ($3.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 475.41. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 257.43 ($3.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 535.20 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.73.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 13.30 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

