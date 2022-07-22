Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,054,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. 18,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,957. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

