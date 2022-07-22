RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.53. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

