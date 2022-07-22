RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,047,000 after buying an additional 338,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,457 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 618,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 502,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 57,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,903. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

