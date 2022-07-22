RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,139. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

