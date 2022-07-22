RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,762 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VBK traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $214.56. 14,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,631. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

