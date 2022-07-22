RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,093 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.