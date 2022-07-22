S.Finance (SFG) Price Hits $0.0761 on Major Exchanges

S.Finance (SFG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $6,457.35 and $151,327.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,935.73 or 0.99980363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About S.Finance

SFG is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

S.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.