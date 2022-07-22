Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 123 at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 229 ($2.74) to GBX 123 ($1.47) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.22) to GBX 232 ($2.77) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBIGY opened at $11.20 on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

