Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $11.95 or 0.00052565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $248.99 million and approximately $201,953.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

