SafeCapital Market Capitalization Achieves $2,954.25 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $2,954.25 and approximately $4.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00136834 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.