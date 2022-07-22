SafePal Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.34 Million (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $40.86 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00038934 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016424 BTC.
- Prosper (PROS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ProSwap (PROS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000408 BTC.
SafePal Profile
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.
