Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.87

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.87 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 39.25 ($0.47). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 427 shares traded.

Safestyle UK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.03 million and a P/E ratio of 1,321.00.

Insider Activity at Safestyle UK

In other Safestyle UK news, insider Robert Neale acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($49,013.75).

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

