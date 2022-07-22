Safex Cash (SFX) Trading Up 50.3% Over Last 7 Days

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Safex Cash has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safex Cash has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $3,212.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.
About Safex Cash
Safex Cash (CRYPTO:SFX) is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 169,429,260 coins and its circulating supply is 164,429,260 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex. Safex Cash’s official website is safex.io.
