Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($141.41) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAF. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($126.26) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.96) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($138.38) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($151.52) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €103.04 ($104.08) on Monday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($67.85) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($93.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.96.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

