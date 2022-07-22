Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €60.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Bank of America set a €90.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PAH3 opened at €68.64 ($69.33) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €59.06 ($59.66) and a 52 week high of €97.66 ($98.65). The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.21.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

