Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Raised to €110.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €105.00 ($106.06) to €110.00 ($111.11) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($111.11) to €112.00 ($113.13) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.91) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,757. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5,487.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 407,856 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

