SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to €115.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($121.21) to €115.00 ($116.16) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($105.05) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($136.36) to €115.00 ($116.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.92.

SAP traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. 132,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.32. SAP has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

