Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Sapiens International Stock Up 3.5 %

SPNS opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International Announces Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.61%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,504,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 595,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

