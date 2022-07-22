Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Price Target Raised to €540.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €520.00 ($525.25) to €540.00 ($545.45) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €650.00 ($656.57) to €518.00 ($523.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SUVPF remained flat at $349.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.94. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $305.00 and a fifty-two week high of $736.22.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

