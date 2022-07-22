SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Trading 150% Higher

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 150% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

