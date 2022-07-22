SaTT (SATT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,858.00

SaTT (SATT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $44,858.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SaTT has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,723.78 or 1.00007875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com.

SaTT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaTT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

