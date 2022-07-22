Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given New 170.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from 180.00 to 170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

SBBTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schibsted ASA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.13.

Shares of SBBTF remained flat at $20.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

