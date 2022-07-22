Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 179.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,024,000 after buying an additional 1,756,000 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,273,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,084,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,694,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,290,000 after purchasing an additional 903,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 105.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,703,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,359,000 after purchasing an additional 875,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

