Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lessened by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,475,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,198,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $66.87. 1,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

