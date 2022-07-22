Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.79 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

