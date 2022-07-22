Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $47.23. 8,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,762. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.