Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Citigroup

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

