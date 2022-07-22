Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.61, but opened at $73.64. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 59,303 shares.

The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 133,393 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

