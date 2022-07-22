Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.21. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.73. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,934,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,934,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,386. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.