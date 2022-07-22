Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Nucor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $8.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $33.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

Nucor Stock Up 9.1 %

NYSE NUE opened at $128.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.34. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

