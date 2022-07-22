Seaport Res Ptn Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share.

United Airlines Stock Down 10.2 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

