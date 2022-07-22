Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 42,482 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,482 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,841,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.7 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.72. 7,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.18%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

