Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $43,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,618 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. 11,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,994. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.09.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.