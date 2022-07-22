Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $12.29 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

